Sky Harbour Group (NYSEAMERICAN:SKYH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Sky Harbour Group Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SKYH – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 103,898 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 39% from the previous session’s volume of 74,507 shares.The stock last traded at $11.94 and had previously closed at $11.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, B. Riley upgraded shares of Sky Harbour Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Get Sky Harbour Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Sky Harbour Group

Sky Harbour Group Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sky Harbour Group

The firm has a market capitalization of $912.84 million, a P/E ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.04.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in Sky Harbour Group during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Sky Harbour Group by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Sky Harbour Group in the third quarter valued at $79,000. Fullcircle Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Sky Harbour Group in the fourth quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Sky Harbour Group by 5,014.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 13,089 shares during the period. 14.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sky Harbour Group

(Get Free Report)

Sky Harbour Group Corporation operates as an aviation infrastructure development company in the United States. It develops, leases, and manages general aviation hangars for business aircraft. The company is based in White Plains, New York.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sky Harbour Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sky Harbour Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.