SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) Stock Price Down 0.6% – Time to Sell?

Shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF – Get Free Report) traded down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $17.43 and last traded at $17.43. 7,145 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 23,333 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.53.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Up 0.5 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 1.16.

Get SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust had a return on equity of 4.44% and a net margin of 30.60%. Equities analysts forecast that SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust Increases Dividend

About SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1084 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a yield of 7.15%. This is a boost from SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.11. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 109.48%.

(Get Free Report)

SmartCentres is one of Canada’s largest fully integrated REITs, with a best-in-class and growing mixed-use portfolio featuring 191 strategically located properties in communities across the country. SmartCentres has approximately $12.0 billion in assets and owns 35.0 million square feet of income producing value-oriented retail and first-class office properties with 98.5% in place and committed occupancy, on 3,500 acres of owned land across Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.