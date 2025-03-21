SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) Stock Price Down 0.6% – Time to Sell?

Shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF – Get Free Report) traded down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $17.43 and last traded at $17.43. 7,145 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 23,333 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.53.
SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Up 0.5 %
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 1.16.
SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust had a return on equity of 4.44% and a net margin of 30.60%. Equities analysts forecast that SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.
SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust Increases Dividend
About SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust
SmartCentres is one of Canada’s largest fully integrated REITs, with a best-in-class and growing mixed-use portfolio featuring 191 strategically located properties in communities across the country. SmartCentres has approximately $12.0 billion in assets and owns 35.0 million square feet of income producing value-oriented retail and first-class office properties with 98.5% in place and committed occupancy, on 3,500 acres of owned land across Canada.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- FedEx Delivers Another Crushing Blow to Its Stock Price
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Analysts Stay Bullish on Rocket Lab as Signs of a Bottom Emerge
- What is a Special Dividend?
- Micron Stock Will Retest All-Time Highs This Year
Receive News & Ratings for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.