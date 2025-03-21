Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Bought by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,416 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNOW. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Snowflake by 92.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,637,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,662,671 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Snowflake by 27.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,043,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,402,000 after purchasing an additional 881,700 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Snowflake during the fourth quarter valued at $124,433,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in Snowflake by 165.6% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 534,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,439,000 after purchasing an additional 333,500 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi lifted its position in Snowflake by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,047,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,651,000 after purchasing an additional 287,729 shares during the period. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $201.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Snowflake from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. BTIG Research raised shares of Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.08.

Snowflake Stock Performance

NYSE SNOW opened at $157.23 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $51.90 billion, a PE ratio of -46.38 and a beta of 1.07. Snowflake Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.13 and a twelve month high of $194.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snowflake

In other Snowflake news, Director Frank Slootman sold 127,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total value of $22,427,283.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 195,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,418,276.25. The trade was a 39.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.31, for a total value of $142,331.91. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,364,158.30. The trade was a 0.15 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 298,429 shares of company stock worth $50,065,812 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

See Also

