Solid State (LON:SOLI) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Solid State plc (LON:SOLI – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 335.38 ($4.35) and traded as low as GBX 200 ($2.59). Solid State shares last traded at GBX 205.91 ($2.67), with a volume of 128,887 shares changing hands.

Solid State Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £106.17 million, a PE ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 156.19 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 334.45.

Solid State Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd were paid a GBX 0.83 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 23rd. Solid State’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.11%.

Insider Activity at Solid State

About Solid State

In other news, insider Peter Owen James sold 7,212 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 125 ($1.62), for a total value of £9,015 ($11,689.57). Company insiders own 3.58% of the company’s stock.

Solid State plc (AIM:SOLI) is a leading value-added electronics group supplying commercial, industrial and defence markets with durable components, assemblies and manufactured systems for use in critical applications, with a particular emphasis on harsh operational environments. Solid State’s products are found around the world, from the ocean floor to the edge of space, ensuring the smooth operation of systems that augment our everyday lives.

The company has a core focus on industrial and ruggedised computing, battery power solutions, antennas, secure radio systems, imaging technologies, and electronic components & displays.

Operating through two divisions (systems and components) the group thrives on complex engineering challenges, often requiring design-in support and component sourcing.

