Songjiang Ma Sells 2,000 Shares of Gyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GYRE) Stock

Gyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GYRE – Get Free Report) President Songjiang Ma sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total transaction of $24,180.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 2,829,260 shares in the company, valued at $34,205,753.40. The trade was a 0.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Songjiang Ma also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Gyre Therapeutics alerts:

On Friday, March 14th, Songjiang Ma sold 2,000 shares of Gyre Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.31, for a total transaction of $24,620.00.

On Wednesday, March 12th, Songjiang Ma sold 2,000 shares of Gyre Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.74, for a total transaction of $23,480.00.

On Monday, March 10th, Songjiang Ma sold 2,000 shares of Gyre Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total transaction of $20,280.00.

On Friday, March 7th, Songjiang Ma sold 2,000 shares of Gyre Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $20,500.00.

On Monday, February 10th, Songjiang Ma sold 2,000 shares of Gyre Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total transaction of $23,800.00.

On Tuesday, February 4th, Songjiang Ma sold 2,000 shares of Gyre Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.62, for a total transaction of $23,240.00.

On Wednesday, January 29th, Songjiang Ma sold 2,000 shares of Gyre Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.43, for a total transaction of $22,860.00.

On Monday, January 27th, Songjiang Ma sold 2,000 shares of Gyre Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total transaction of $22,360.00.

On Thursday, January 23rd, Songjiang Ma sold 2,000 shares of Gyre Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total transaction of $20,980.00.

On Tuesday, January 21st, Songjiang Ma sold 2,000 shares of Gyre Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.85, for a total transaction of $21,700.00.

Gyre Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GYRE opened at $10.22 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.23. Gyre Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.26 and a 12-month high of $19.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Gyre Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:GYRE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 17th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $27.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.50 million. Gyre Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 84.57% and a negative return on equity of 118.43%.

Separately, Noble Financial initiated coverage on shares of Gyre Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Get Our Latest Report on Gyre Therapeutics

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Gyre Therapeutics by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 303,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,808,000 after purchasing an additional 43,840 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gyre Therapeutics by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 114,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Gyre Therapeutics by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 104,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 8,412 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Gyre Therapeutics by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 103,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 8,624 shares during the period. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Gyre Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $1,225,000. 23.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gyre Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Gyre Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of Hydronidone for the treatment of Metabolic Dysfunction Associated Steatohepatitis in the United States. Its Hydronidone is also being evaluated for the treatment of liver fibrosis across a spectrum of chronic liver diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gyre Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gyre Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.