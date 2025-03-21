Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Sotherly Hotels Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SOHO opened at $0.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.02. The company has a market cap of $15.84 million, a P/E ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.51. Sotherly Hotels has a 12 month low of $0.76 and a 12 month high of $1.54.

Institutional Trading of Sotherly Hotels

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. increased its position in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 323,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 57,666 shares during the period. Repertoire Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $442,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 628,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 161,829 shares during the period. Finally, Gator Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Gator Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 45,383 shares during the period. 27.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sotherly Hotels

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Sotherly may also opportunistically acquire hotels throughout the United States.

Featured Stories

