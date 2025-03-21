SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) Trading 0.7% Higher – Should You Buy?

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.03 and last traded at $9.64. 7,400,484 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 39,666,592 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.57.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of SoundHound AI in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Wedbush raised their target price on SoundHound AI from $10.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. DA Davidson raised their target price on SoundHound AI from $9.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised SoundHound AI to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their target price on SoundHound AI from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.86.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.00 and a beta of 2.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $34.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.70 million. SoundHound AI had a negative net margin of 163.58% and a negative return on equity of 55.58%. Equities analysts forecast that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Keyvan Mohajer sold 156,288 shares of SoundHound AI stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total value of $3,157,017.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,021,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,837,653.20. The trade was a 7.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence Marcus sold 20,000 shares of SoundHound AI stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.47, for a total value of $409,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 108,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,213,154.99. This represents a 15.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SOUN. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in SoundHound AI by 197.6% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in SoundHound AI by 2,542.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SoundHound AI in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in SoundHound AI in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in SoundHound AI in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 19.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

