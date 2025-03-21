Southern Energy (CVE:SOU) Shares Down 18.8% – Should You Sell?

Southern Energy Corp. (CVE:SOU – Get Free Report) shares dropped 18.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.07. Approximately 1,822,310 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 839% from the average daily volume of 194,074 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The company has a market capitalization of C$12.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.68.

Southern Energy Corp. operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in Canada. Its principal properties are the Central Mississippi Assets containing oil and gas production at Gwinville, Mechanicsburg, Williamsburg, and Mount Olive, Mississippi. The company was formerly known as Standard Exploration Ltd.

