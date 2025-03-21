Southern Energy (CVE:SOU) Trading Down 18.8% – Time to Sell?

Southern Energy Corp. (CVE:SOU – Get Free Report) shares were down 18.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.07. Approximately 1,822,310 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 839% from the average daily volume of 194,074 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Southern Energy Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.12 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.12. The company has a market cap of C$12.49 million, a P/E ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.68.

About Southern Energy

Southern Energy Corp. operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in Canada. Its principal properties are the Central Mississippi Assets containing oil and gas production at Gwinville, Mechanicsburg, Williamsburg, and Mount Olive, Mississippi. The company was formerly known as Standard Exploration Ltd.

