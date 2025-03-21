Southwest Georgia Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:SGB) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Southwest Georgia Financial Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:SGB – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $18.95. Southwest Georgia Financial shares last traded at $18.95, with a volume of 300 shares.
Southwest Georgia Financial Stock Up 1.2 %
Southwest Georgia Financial Company Profile
Southwest Georgia Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Southwest Georgia Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, businesses, and governmental customers. The company operates through four segments: Retail and Commercial Banking Services, Insurance Services, Wealth Strategies Services, and Financial Management Services.
