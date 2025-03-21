SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Purchased by Ciovacco Capital Management LLC

Ciovacco Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,680 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,413 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up 2.3% of Ciovacco Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Ciovacco Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 14,332.4% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 15,584,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,391,000 after purchasing an additional 15,476,455 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 9,052,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410,000 shares during the last quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 8,953,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398,000 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,755,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460,710 shares during the period. Finally, 1900 Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,704,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,259,000 after acquiring an additional 213,820 shares during the period.

SPLG stock opened at $66.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.93. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $58.09 and a 12-month high of $72.14. The company has a market cap of $55.85 billion, a PE ratio of 24.69 and a beta of 1.01.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

