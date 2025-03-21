Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Shares Bought by Axxcess Wealth Management LLC

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 25.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,176 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $1,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 93.5% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 84.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 80.6% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000.

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Performance

NASDAQ SFM opened at $139.77 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $13.78 billion, a PE ratio of 37.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.67. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.61 and a twelve month high of $178.99.

Insider Buying and Selling

Sprouts Farmers Market ( NASDAQ:SFM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.07. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Stacy W. Hilgendorf sold 890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.42, for a total transaction of $122,303.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,284,464.74. This represents a 8.69 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 49,898 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.42, for a total value of $6,856,983.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 189,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,034,081.58. This represents a 20.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 82,145 shares of company stock valued at $11,427,787. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SFM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $163.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.92.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

