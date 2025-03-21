SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Shares Purchased by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,827 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. owned about 0.07% of SPS Commerce worth $4,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPSC. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in SPS Commerce by 129.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 177 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in SPS Commerce in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in SPS Commerce by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 255 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in SPS Commerce in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in SPS Commerce in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Chadwick Collins sold 2,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.12, for a total transaction of $420,660.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,270,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,608,100.72. The trade was a 0.05 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dan Juckniess sold 2,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.02, for a total value of $383,519.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,367,584 shares in the company, valued at $202,429,783.68. This trade represents a 0.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,864 shares of company stock valued at $6,613,078. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on SPSC shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on SPS Commerce from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Northland Securities restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $181.00 price target (down previously from $209.00) on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on SPS Commerce from $198.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Citigroup lowered their price target on SPS Commerce from $237.00 to $233.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on SPS Commerce from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.11.

SPS Commerce Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SPSC opened at $128.28 on Friday. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.58 and a 1 year high of $218.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.88 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.84.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.21). SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 12.08%. Analysts predict that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

SPS Commerce Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

