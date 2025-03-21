SR Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRBK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

SR Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRBK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 20th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%.

SR Bancorp Stock Performance

SRBK stock opened at $11.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $107.17 million, a P/E ratio of 193.37 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.49. SR Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $8.94 and a fifty-two week high of $12.76.

SR Bancorp (NASDAQ:SRBK) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. SR Bancorp had a return on equity of 0.21% and a net margin of 0.95%.

Insider Activity at SR Bancorp

About SR Bancorp

In other news, insider David M. Orbach acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.58 per share, for a total transaction of $115,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 188,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,177,410.56. The trade was a 5.62 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders purchased 14,975 shares of company stock worth $174,689 in the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

(Get Free Report)

SR Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Somerset Regal Bank that provides customary retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and local municipalities in the communities of Somerset, Middlesex, Hunterdon, and Essex counties in New Jersey. It offers deposit instruments, including noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

