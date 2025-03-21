SSE (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.56 and traded as low as $19.08. SSE shares last traded at $20.13, with a volume of 64,009 shares changing hands.

SSEZY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded SSE from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. UBS Group upgraded SSE from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.59 and a 200 day moving average of $21.88.

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates, and develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

