Stardust Power Inc. (NASDAQ:SDST) CFO Udaychandra Devasper Sells 36,050 Shares

Posted by on Mar 21st, 2025

Stardust Power Inc. (NASDAQ:SDSTGet Free Report) CFO Udaychandra Devasper sold 36,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.59, for a total transaction of $21,269.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 342,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,866.73. The trade was a 9.53 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Udaychandra Devasper also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, March 11th, Udaychandra Devasper sold 35,000 shares of Stardust Power stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.60, for a total transaction of $21,000.00.
  • On Thursday, March 6th, Udaychandra Devasper sold 38,943 shares of Stardust Power stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.68, for a total transaction of $26,481.24.
  • On Thursday, March 6th, Udaychandra Devasper sold 38,943 shares of Stardust Power stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.68, for a total transaction of $26,481.24.

Stardust Power Trading Up 9.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SDST opened at $0.67 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.13. Stardust Power Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.53 and a 12 month high of $28.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stardust Power

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Stardust Power stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stardust Power Inc. (NASDAQ:SDSTFree Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 108,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $883,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.23% of Stardust Power as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 32.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Stardust Power in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Stardust Power in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.75 price target for the company. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Stardust Power in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stardust Power currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.94.

View Our Latest Research Report on Stardust Power

Stardust Power Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stardust Power Inc is a vertically-integrated lithium refinery that engages in producing battery-grade lithium. The company was founded in 2022 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

Further Reading

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Stardust Power (NASDAQ:SDST)

Receive News & Ratings for Stardust Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stardust Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.