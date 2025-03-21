Stefan J. Murry Sells 2,000 Shares of Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) Stock

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) CFO Stefan J. Murry sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total value of $46,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 196,581 shares in the company, valued at $4,533,157.86. This represents a 1.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Applied Optoelectronics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AAOI opened at $21.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.23 and a beta of 2.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.89. Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.70 and a 12 month high of $44.50.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.07). Applied Optoelectronics had a negative return on equity of 22.36% and a negative net margin of 38.61%. The firm had revenue of $100.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.92 million. Analysts expect that Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Applied Optoelectronics by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares during the period. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,068,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 78,959 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after buying an additional 11,684 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,035,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 265.8% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 57,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after buying an additional 42,000 shares in the last quarter. 61.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAOI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Northland Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. B. Riley raised shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a report on Friday, March 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Applied Optoelectronics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Applied Optoelectronics to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.80.

Applied Optoelectronics Company Profile

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells fiber-optic networking products in the United States, Taiwan, and China. It offers optical modules, optical filters, lasers, laser components, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, turn-key equipment, headend, node, distribution equipment, and amplifiers.

