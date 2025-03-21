Stephan (OTCMKTS:SPCO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Stephan (OTCMKTS:SPCO – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports.

Stephan Price Performance

Stephan stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.91. 1,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,107. Stephan has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $2.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.99. The company has a market cap of $3.79 million, a PE ratio of -18.26 and a beta of -0.06.

Get Stephan alerts:

About Stephan

(Get Free Report)

Read More

The Stephan Co engages in the distribution of barber, beauty, and personal care products. It offers liquid shave creams and cleaners, and grooming and haircare products under the Campbell’s, Latherking, Stephan, BarberMate, Stix Fix, and SuperCut brands. The company sells third party and proprietary branded products directly to barbershops and other barber distributors, as well as through online.

Receive News & Ratings for Stephan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stephan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.