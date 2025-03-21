Stephen Hiscock Acquires 10,000 Shares of Diversified United Investment Limited (ASX:DUI) Stock

Diversified United Investment Limited (ASX:DUI – Get Free Report) insider Stephen Hiscock bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$4.96 ($3.12) per share, for a total transaction of A$49,600.00 ($31,194.97).
Stephen Hiscock also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, February 28th, Stephen Hiscock bought 14,000 shares of Diversified United Investment stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$5.18 ($3.26) per share, for a total transaction of A$72,520.00 ($45,610.06).
The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.94 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50, a quick ratio of 7.21 and a current ratio of 17.99.
Diversified United Investment Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. For the equity portion of its portfolio, the firm invests in Australian and international equities.
