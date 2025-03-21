Stephen Hiscock Acquires 10,000 Shares of Diversified United Investment Limited (ASX:DUI) Stock

Diversified United Investment Limited (ASX:DUI – Get Free Report) insider Stephen Hiscock bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$4.96 ($3.12) per share, for a total transaction of A$49,600.00 ($31,194.97).

Stephen Hiscock also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Diversified United Investment alerts:

On Friday, February 28th, Stephen Hiscock bought 14,000 shares of Diversified United Investment stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$5.18 ($3.26) per share, for a total transaction of A$72,520.00 ($45,610.06).

Diversified United Investment Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.94 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50, a quick ratio of 7.21 and a current ratio of 17.99.

Diversified United Investment Announces Dividend

Diversified United Investment Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a Interim dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.31%. Diversified United Investment’s payout ratio is 94.12%.

(Get Free Report)

Diversified United Investment Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. For the equity portion of its portfolio, the firm invests in Australian and international equities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Diversified United Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified United Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.