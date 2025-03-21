Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) Shares Purchased by MRP Capital Investments LLC

MRP Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) by 17.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,600 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Sterling Infrastructure were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,445 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,144 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 182,732 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,983,000 after acquiring an additional 4,244 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,743 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure during the fourth quarter valued at $470,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Infrastructure Price Performance

Shares of Sterling Infrastructure stock opened at $125.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $140.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.32. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.50 and a 52 week high of $206.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 21.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STRL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sterling Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Sterling Infrastructure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Sterling Infrastructure in a research note on Friday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Sterling Infrastructure Company Profile

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: E-Infrastructure Solutions, Transportation Solutions, and Building Solutions. The E-Infrastructure Solutions segment provides site development services for the blue-chip end users in the e-commerce distribution center, data center, manufacturing, warehousing, and power generation sectors.

