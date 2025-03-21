Stifel Nicolaus Has Lowered Expectations for Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) Stock Price

Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 486.85% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on VOR. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.50 target price on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Vor Biopharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.14.

Vor Biopharma Stock Up 0.9 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vor Biopharma

NYSE VOR opened at $0.85 on Friday. Vor Biopharma has a 12-month low of $0.63 and a 12-month high of $2.43. The firm has a market cap of $58.51 million, a P/E ratio of -0.52 and a beta of -0.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.23 and its 200-day moving average is $1.01.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VOR. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in Vor Biopharma by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 163,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 25,930 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vor Biopharma by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 157,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 44,252 shares during the last quarter. Trustees of Columbia University in the City of New York purchased a new stake in shares of Vor Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. RA Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Vor Biopharma by 74.3% in the 4th quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 39,646,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,007,000 after purchasing an additional 16,897,159 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Vor Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth $80,000. 97.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vor Biopharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vor Biopharma Inc operates as a clinical-stage cell and genome engineering company. Its lead product is tremtelectogene empogeditemcel (trem-cel), an engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) product candidate that is in phase 1/2 trial to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies.

Further Reading

