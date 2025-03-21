Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) Position Trimmed by Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC

Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 146,259 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,932 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bancorp comprises about 0.7% of Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC owned approximately 0.50% of Stock Yards Bancorp worth $10,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYBT. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 1,077.5% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 471 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 115.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 485 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 126.2% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 846 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pillar Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. Institutional investors own 56.46% of the company’s stock.

Stock Yards Bancorp Stock Down 1.1 %

Stock Yards Bancorp stock opened at $68.80 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $42.35 and a one year high of $79.79.

Stock Yards Bancorp Announces Dividend

Stock Yards Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SYBT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.08. Stock Yards Bancorp had a net margin of 22.54% and a return on equity of 12.71%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.88%.

Stock Yards Bancorp Company Profile

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides various financial services for individuals, corporations, and others in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking, and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment offers a range of loan and deposit products to individual consumers and businesses in all its markets through retail lending, mortgage banking, deposit services, online banking, mobile banking, private banking, commercial lending, commercial real estate lending, leasing, treasury management services, merchant services, international banking, correspondent banking, and other banking services.

