StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Shares of Organovo stock opened at $0.31 on Wednesday. Organovo has a 1 year low of $0.25 and a 1 year high of $1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $5.26 million, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.44.

Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The medical research company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. Organovo had a negative return on equity of 346.26% and a negative net margin of 10,151.64%. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.05 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Organovo will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Organovo Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing 3D tissues that recapitulate key aspects of human disease. Its 3D human tissue platform includes its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters, which are automated devices that enable the fabrication of 3D living tissues comprised mammalian cells; and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.

