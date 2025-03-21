StockNews.com Begins Coverage on The InterGroup (NASDAQ:INTG)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The InterGroup (NASDAQ:INTG – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

NASDAQ INTG opened at $12.20 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.36. The InterGroup has a 1 year low of $10.70 and a 1 year high of $25.08. The company has a market cap of $26.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 0.29.

The InterGroup (NASDAQ:INTG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported ($1.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.44 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The InterGroup stock. PFG Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of The InterGroup Co. ( NASDAQ:INTG Free Report ) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 343,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC owned approximately 15.85% of The InterGroup worth $4,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.36% of the company’s stock.

The InterGroup Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a hotel under the Hilton San Francisco Financial District name located in San Francisco, California. The company operates through three segments: Hotel Operations, Real Estate Operations, and Investment Transactions. Its hotel consists of guest rooms and luxury suites, a restaurant, a lounge, a private dining room, meeting room space, a gym, a grand ballroom, 5-level underground parking garage, a pedestrian bridge, and a Chinese culture center.

