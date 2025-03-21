StockNews.com Begins Coverage on The InterGroup (NASDAQ:INTG)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The InterGroup (NASDAQ:INTG – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
The InterGroup Price Performance
NASDAQ INTG opened at $12.20 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.36. The InterGroup has a 1 year low of $10.70 and a 1 year high of $25.08. The company has a market cap of $26.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 0.29.
The InterGroup (NASDAQ:INTG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported ($1.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.44 million during the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On The InterGroup
About The InterGroup
The InterGroup Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a hotel under the Hilton San Francisco Financial District name located in San Francisco, California. The company operates through three segments: Hotel Operations, Real Estate Operations, and Investment Transactions. Its hotel consists of guest rooms and luxury suites, a restaurant, a lounge, a private dining room, meeting room space, a gym, a grand ballroom, 5-level underground parking garage, a pedestrian bridge, and a Chinese culture center.
See Also
