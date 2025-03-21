StockNews.com Downgrades Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Stock Down 0.4 %

SBS stock opened at $17.97 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.10. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP has a fifty-two week low of $13.10 and a fifty-two week high of $18.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.15.

Institutional Trading of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 29,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 33.7% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 12,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 125,403 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 14,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. 10.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Company Profile

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo SABESP engages in the provision of water and sewage service. It also offers advisory services on the rational use of water, planning and commercial, and financial and operational management. The company was founded on September 6, 1973 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

