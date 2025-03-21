StockNews.com Downgrades Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) to Buy

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Separately, Wedbush upgraded shares of Willdan Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th.

Willdan Group Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

WLDN stock opened at $43.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.73. Willdan Group has a fifty-two week low of $25.91 and a fifty-two week high of $50.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $620.41 million, a PE ratio of 26.42 and a beta of 1.41.

In other Willdan Group news, Director Mohammad Shahidehpour sold 2,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total transaction of $89,101.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,466.40. The trade was a 15.11 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 9.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Willdan Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in shares of Willdan Group by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 7,218 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Willdan Group by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 8,154 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. raised its position in shares of Willdan Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 22,821 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,494 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 21,390 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

About Willdan Group

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical, and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design and implementation, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, measurement and verification services, and software and data analytics, as well as energy consulting and engineering, turnkey facility and infrastructure projects, and customer support services.

