StockNews.com Upgrades Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) to “Sell”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday.
Shares of DQ stock opened at $20.05 on Tuesday. Daqo New Energy has a 52-week low of $13.62 and a 52-week high of $30.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.84 and a beta of 0.41.
Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The semiconductor company reported ($2.71) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($2.02). The business had revenue of $195.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.54 million. Daqo New Energy had a negative net margin of 9.16% and a negative return on equity of 1.90%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Daqo New Energy will post -3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.
