Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) Insider Barry Ticho Sells 3,884 Shares of Stock

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Free Report) insider Barry Ticho sold 3,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.67, for a total value of $33,674.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $554,550.54. The trade was a 5.72 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Stoke Therapeutics stock opened at $8.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $441.22 million, a PE ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.49. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.80 and a fifty-two week high of $17.58.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.38. Stoke Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 54.45% and a negative net margin of 629.90%. The firm had revenue of $22.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 million. Analysts expect that Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Stoke Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $113,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Stoke Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $124,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 70.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 4,918 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $133,000.

STOK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary targeted augmentation of nuclear gene output to develop antisense oligonucleotides to selectively restore protein levels.

