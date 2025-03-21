Substratum Trading 1% Higher This Week (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 21st. One Substratum token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Substratum has traded 1% higher against the dollar. Substratum has a market cap of $115,062.32 and $0.29 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Substratum Token Profile

SUB is a token. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Substratum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00034751 USD and is down -0.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

