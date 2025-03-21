Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG) Short Interest Down 14.5% in February

Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 29,500 shares, a decrease of 14.5% from the February 13th total of 34,500 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 7,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Sunlands Technology Group Stock Performance

STG stock opened at $5.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $76.36 million, a P/E ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.05. Sunlands Technology Group has a 12-month low of $4.25 and a 12-month high of $11.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.45.

About Sunlands Technology Group

Sunlands Technology Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online education services through online and mobile platforms in the People's Republic of China. It offers various degree- and diploma-oriented post-secondary courses, including preparation courses for the self-taught higher education examination (STE) for learners pursuing associate diplomas or bachelor's degrees, as well as for the entrance examinations of Master of Business Administration programs.

