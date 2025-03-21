Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Trading Down 5.6% – Should You Sell?

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 5.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $6.35 and last traded at $6.34. 2,213,610 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 10,643,598 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.71.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Roth Capital set a $20.00 target price on shares of Sunrun in a report on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Sunrun from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 target price (down from $12.00) on shares of Sunrun in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Sunrun to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sunrun has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.20.

The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 2.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.30 and its 200-day moving average is $11.82.

In other Sunrun news, CFO Danny Abajian sold 3,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total value of $41,746.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 257,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,884,093.42. This trade represents a 1.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Paul S. Dickson sold 2,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total transaction of $33,182.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 418,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,678,740.56. The trade was a 0.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 121,466 shares of company stock worth $1,136,397. Corporate insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in Sunrun in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Sunrun during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunrun during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new position in shares of Sunrun during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

