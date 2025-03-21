Swiss National Bank Acquires 1,600 Shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Swiss National Bank increased its position in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 234,913 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.20% of GXO Logistics worth $10,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in GXO Logistics by 95.8% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 76,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,960,000 after purchasing an additional 37,197 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its position in GXO Logistics by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 480,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,904,000 after purchasing an additional 31,015 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in GXO Logistics by 2.5% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 502,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,153,000 after purchasing an additional 12,208 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in GXO Logistics in the third quarter worth $667,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in GXO Logistics by 28.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 62,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,256,000 after purchasing an additional 14,020 shares during the period. 90.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GXO has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on GXO Logistics from $72.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on GXO Logistics from $63.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on GXO Logistics in a report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital cut GXO Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective (down from $74.00) on shares of GXO Logistics in a report on Friday, February 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.60.

Shares of GXO stock opened at $40.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.35, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.62. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.51 and a 12 month high of $63.33.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.06. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 1.14%. Research analysts expect that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

