Swiss National Bank Buys 400 Shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,046 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.19% of Herc worth $10,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HRI. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Herc by 878.9% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 186 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Herc by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 368 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Herc in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Herc by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Herc by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 854 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Herc alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Herc from $234.00 to $201.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $211.50.

Herc Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of HRI stock opened at $135.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $174.48 and its 200-day moving average is $183.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 2.14. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.60 and a 52-week high of $246.88.

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The transportation company reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.98 by ($0.40). Herc had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 26.48%. The company had revenue of $934.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $919.84 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 12.84 EPS for the current year.

Herc Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. This is a positive change from Herc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Herc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.79%.

Herc Company Profile

(Free Report)

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Herc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.