Swiss National Bank Grows Stock Holdings in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Swiss National Bank raised its position in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 223,021 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.20% of Glacier Bancorp worth $11,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GBCI. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 97.6% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 733 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,869 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,042 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,533 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GBCI. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price (up previously from $52.00) on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Stephens raised shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.50.

NASDAQ:GBCI opened at $44.49 on Friday. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $34.35 and a one year high of $60.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 0.77.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. The company offers retail banking, business banking, and mortgage origination and loan servicing services.

