Swiss National Bank Sells 35,700 Shares of UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in shares of UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 827,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.15% of UiPath worth $10,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Senvest Management LLC grew its holdings in UiPath by 16.7% during the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 10,894,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,500 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of UiPath by 7.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,312,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,619,000 after acquiring an additional 493,502 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of UiPath by 554.8% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 4,026,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,539,000 after acquiring an additional 3,411,562 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of UiPath by 11.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,890,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,997,000 after acquiring an additional 291,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of UiPath by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,437,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,984,000 after acquiring an additional 66,100 shares in the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get UiPath alerts:

UiPath Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:PATH opened at $10.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.09. UiPath Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.50 and a 12-month high of $23.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.72 and a beta of 1.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on PATH. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on UiPath from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price (down previously from $18.00) on shares of UiPath in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on UiPath from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on UiPath from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on UiPath from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.62.

Get Our Latest Report on PATH

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 47,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.06, for a total value of $616,784.62. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 856,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,186,386.28. This trade represents a 5.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total value of $326,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 269,421 shares in the company, valued at $3,515,944.05. The trade was a 8.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 22.37% of the company’s stock.

About UiPath

(Free Report)

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PATH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.