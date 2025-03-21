Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Purchased by Mindset Wealth Management LLC

Mindset Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the quarter. Mindset Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kieckhefer Group LLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Synopsys by 109.3% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $625.00 to $590.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $540.00 to $520.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $660.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $638.58.

Shares of SNPS opened at $449.99 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $492.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $506.55. The firm has a market cap of $69.58 billion, a PE ratio of 30.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.16. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $425.73 and a 12-month high of $624.80.

In other Synopsys news, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 20,838 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.01, for a total transaction of $10,544,236.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,774.60. This trade represents a 93.45 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 11,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.75, for a total value of $5,270,982.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,890,077.50. The trade was a 13.81 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 47,909 shares of company stock valued at $22,794,835. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

