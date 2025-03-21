T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Sold by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lowered its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 20.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,431 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 363 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,978,567 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $408,297,000 after acquiring an additional 47,350 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 3rd quarter valued at about $643,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 6,849 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 164,532 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $33,953,000 after purchasing an additional 18,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 3rd quarter worth about $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.00, for a total transaction of $191,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $865,533. This trade represents a 18.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded T-Mobile US to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Hsbc Global Res cut T-Mobile US from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lowered T-Mobile US from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating and set a $252.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.05.

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $257.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.83. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $158.84 and a 12 month high of $276.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $293.46 billion, a PE ratio of 26.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $247.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $229.96.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.42. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 18.09%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.40%.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

