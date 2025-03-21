Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Loudon Investment Management LLC

Loudon Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 26.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,544 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 7,975 shares during the period. Target accounts for 1.7% of Loudon Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Loudon Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $3,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in Target by 8.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,484,252 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,530,576,000 after buying an additional 2,732,801 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Target by 11.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,980,381 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,555,542,000 after buying an additional 1,046,044 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Target by 1.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,414,025 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,461,456,000 after buying an additional 130,691 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Target by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,832,585 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $518,089,000 after buying an additional 234,409 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in Target by 1.9% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,321,055 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $517,620,000 after buying an additional 62,916 shares during the period. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $104.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.18. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $103.46 and a 1-year high of $181.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $126.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 4th. The retailer reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.17. Target had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 31.11%. The business had revenue of $30.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.83 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.56%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TGT shares. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Target from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Roth Capital set a $122.00 target price on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Target from $146.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Target from $134.00 to $124.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.55.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

