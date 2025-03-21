Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) Insider Dianne C. Whitfield Sells 2,137 Shares

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Free Report) insider Dianne C. Whitfield sold 2,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.11, for a total transaction of $107,085.07. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,322,849.05. This represents a 4.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.7 %

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $49.91. The stock had a trading volume of 618,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,768. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $20.08 and a one year high of $57.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.10 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 5.38.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $66.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.80 million. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 103.64% and a negative return on equity of 55.86%. On average, analysts expect that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TARS. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective (up from $75.00) on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays cut their price objective on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.67.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TARS. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $105,714,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Nationale Nederlanden Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,278,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 69,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,866,000 after purchasing an additional 10,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 108,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,035,000 after purchasing an additional 37,417 shares during the period. 90.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for eye care in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is XDEMVY, a novel therapeutic for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

