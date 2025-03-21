Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) Insider Dianne C. Whitfield Sells 2,315 Shares of Stock

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) insider Dianne C. Whitfield sold 2,315 shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total transaction of $107,161.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,751 shares in the company, valued at $2,349,263.79. This trade represents a 4.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ TARS opened at $49.91 on Friday. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.08 and a 1 year high of $57.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 5.38 and a current ratio of 5.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.10 and a beta of 1.05.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $66.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.80 million. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 103.64% and a negative return on equity of 55.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 2,088.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 440,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,477,000 after buying an additional 420,057 shares during the period. Vestal Point Capital LP acquired a new position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,565,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,500,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,432,000 after acquiring an additional 321,552 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $763,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,291,000. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TARS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 target price (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 24th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.67.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for eye care in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is XDEMVY, a novel therapeutic for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

