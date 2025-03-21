Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) Insider Dianne C. Whitfield Sells 2,315 Shares of Stock

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Free Report) insider Dianne C. Whitfield sold 2,315 shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total transaction of $107,161.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,751 shares in the company, valued at $2,349,263.79. This trade represents a 4.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ TARS opened at $49.91 on Friday. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.08 and a 1 year high of $57.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 5.38 and a current ratio of 5.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.10 and a beta of 1.05.
Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $66.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.80 million. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 103.64% and a negative return on equity of 55.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals
Analyst Ratings Changes
TARS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 target price (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 24th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.67.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals
Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for eye care in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is XDEMVY, a novel therapeutic for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Tarsus Pharmaceuticals
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- 3 ETFs Every Investor Needs to Hedge S&P 500 Volatility
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- 4 Undervalued Growth Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- How to find penny stocks to invest and trade
- Everything About Amazon Stock Signals a Buy—Time to Load Up?
Receive News & Ratings for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.