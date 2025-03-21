TD Private Client Wealth LLC Buys 1,500 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $13,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $505,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 56,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,443,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Trust boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Trust now owns 30,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,717,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aurelius Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,244,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $205.06 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $191.34 and a one year high of $244.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $218.43 and its 200 day moving average is $222.76.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.