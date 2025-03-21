TD Private Client Wealth LLC Has $9.57 Million Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,904 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $9,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. PayPay Securities Corp boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 54.0% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $280.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $263.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $250.73. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $199.72 and a twelve month high of $281.48. The firm has a market cap of $84.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.30 and a beta of 0.20.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

