TD Private Client Wealth LLC Increases Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,814 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 666 shares during the quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $10,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $1,036,302,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 949.6% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,819,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $562,566,000 after purchasing an additional 3,456,008 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 11.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,108,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,581,137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,203,899 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,496,687 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,389,380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 8,806,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,323,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910,262 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chevron Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $164.80 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.40. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $135.37 and a 52-week high of $167.11. The firm has a market cap of $290.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron Increases Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by ($0.36). Chevron had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 8.71%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.45 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 10.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $1.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 70.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVX has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Chevron from $195.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $164.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $184.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chevron news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 9,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total value of $1,422,062.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,057 shares in the company, valued at $161,192.50. The trade was a 89.82 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

