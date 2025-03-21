TD Private Client Wealth LLC Purchases 109,346 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,259,783 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,346 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. TD Private Client Wealth LLC owned 0.35% of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF worth $73,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VGSH. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 248.9% in the third quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 322,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,030,000 after buying an additional 230,026 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,802,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,384,000 after acquiring an additional 53,619 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 2,059,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,569,000 after purchasing an additional 111,972 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 719,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,451,000 after purchasing an additional 12,684 shares during the period. Finally, 49 Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,088,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ VGSH opened at $58.57 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12-month low of $57.46 and a 12-month high of $59.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.43.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1873 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

