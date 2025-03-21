TD Private Client Wealth LLC Purchases 4,275 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,275 shares during the quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $5,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Bank lifted its position in Duke Energy by 2.7% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 4,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in Duke Energy by 9.4% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 16,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC lifted its position in Duke Energy by 9.8% in the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 93,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,724,000 after purchasing an additional 8,308 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC lifted its position in Duke Energy by 25.1% in the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 10,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Duke Energy from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Duke Energy from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Duke Energy from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Duke Energy from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.64.

Duke Energy stock opened at $120.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.65. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $92.75 and a 12 month high of $121.47. The company has a market capitalization of $93.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.48.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 14.90%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $1.045 per share. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 73.20%.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

