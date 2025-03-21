TD Private Client Wealth LLC Sells 803 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

TD Private Client Wealth LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 149,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 803 shares during the quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $7,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Advantage Trust Co bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Cromwell Holdings LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Peterson Wealth Services bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

VTEB stock opened at $49.86 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.43. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.49 and a fifty-two week high of $51.17.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.1317 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.