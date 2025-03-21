Teacher Retirement System of Texas Decreases Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 23.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 924,636 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 275,436 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.14% of Devon Energy worth $30,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 3,889.3% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 98.0% in the 4th quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 60.4% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,275 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Devon Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Devon Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. 69.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DVN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Devon Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Cowen lowered shares of Devon Energy to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.46.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:DVN opened at $36.14 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.12. The company has a market cap of $23.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Devon Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $30.39 and a 52 week high of $55.09.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The energy company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 22.52%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 21.05%.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

