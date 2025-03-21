Teacher Retirement System of Texas Grows Position in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 36.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,325 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,050 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.27% of F5 worth $39,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in shares of F5 in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of F5 by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of F5 during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of F5 by 783.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of F5 during the third quarter worth $84,000. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FFIV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of F5 from $285.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of F5 from $246.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of F5 from $262.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of F5 from $246.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of F5 from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, F5 presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $295.00.

In other F5 news, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 3,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.18, for a total transaction of $1,022,025.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,885,588.50. The trade was a 14.80 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Marianne Budnik sold 1,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.72, for a total transaction of $488,067.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,207 shares in the company, valued at $314,689.04. The trade was a 60.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,932 shares of company stock worth $4,965,150. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FFIV opened at $268.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.48 billion, a PE ratio of 26.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $283.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $251.41. F5, Inc. has a 12-month low of $159.01 and a 12-month high of $313.00.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company’s distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

