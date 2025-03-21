Teacher Retirement System of Texas Grows Stock Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 125,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,152 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Eaton were worth $41,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ETN. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Groupama Asset Managment raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 83.2% during the 3rd quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 9,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 4,298 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 321.7% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 97 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ETN shares. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Eaton from $382.00 to $326.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Eaton from $405.00 to $376.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Melius lowered Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. KeyCorp upgraded Eaton from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $340.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Melius Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $373.00 price target on shares of Eaton in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $357.68.

Shares of Eaton stock opened at $295.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $115.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $312.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $331.15. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $255.65 and a 1-year high of $379.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.01. Eaton had a return on equity of 22.62% and a net margin of 15.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.55 EPS. Analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 12.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This is a boost from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.79%.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

