Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Stock Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 45.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,321 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,203 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.07% of Autodesk worth $46,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,864 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 3,384 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 440 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 835 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 357 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ADSK shares. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Autodesk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $345.00 to $336.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a report on Friday, February 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.29.

Autodesk Trading Down 0.2 %

Autodesk stock opened at $267.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $57.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.14, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $195.32 and a 1 year high of $326.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $286.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $287.55.

Autodesk Company Profile

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.